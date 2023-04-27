Cwm LLC Has $174,000 Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 42.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth $71,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.87.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.27. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.57.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.