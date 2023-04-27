Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Roblox by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,396,000 after buying an additional 6,396,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Roblox by 2,473.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,464,000 after buying an additional 5,870,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,102,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,570,000 after buying an additional 2,908,270 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,087,127.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 712,337 shares in the company, valued at $26,961,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,087,127.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 712,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,961,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $462,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,310.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 631,047 shares of company stock worth $24,120,328. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Trading Down 4.8 %

Roblox stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.80. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

