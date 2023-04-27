Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 12.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Sun Communities by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sun Communities Trading Down 1.2 %

Several research firms recently commented on SUI. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

NYSE SUI opened at $137.11 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $185.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.00 and a 200-day moving average of $141.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 69.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 187.88%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.