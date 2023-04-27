Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,571,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Seneca House Advisors grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 384,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 122,908 shares during the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STWD opened at $17.07 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

