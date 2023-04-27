Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 37,568 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Invesco by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 710,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after buying an additional 164,863 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Invesco by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $14,241,305.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,419,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,541,494.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 50.34%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

