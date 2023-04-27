Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46,840.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUS opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94. The company has a market cap of $174.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $39.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.172 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

