Cwm LLC Makes New $166,000 Investment in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIY. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $161,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

MIY stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0345 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

