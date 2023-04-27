Cwm LLC Purchases 1,401 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.38. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

