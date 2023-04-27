Cwm LLC Purchases 14,210 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 535.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ProPetro by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProPetro by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,033,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,817,000 after buying an additional 361,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ProPetro by 16.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after buying an additional 713,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ProPetro by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,230,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,058,000 after buying an additional 311,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co boosted its stake in ProPetro by 1.8% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,519,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,285,000 after buying an additional 44,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.00 and a beta of 2.34.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). ProPetro had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $348.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PUMP. Citigroup downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

