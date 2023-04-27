Cwm LLC Purchases 175 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Cowen increased their target price on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $133.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.01. SAP SE has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.30 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.32). SAP had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is 88.27%.

About SAP

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

