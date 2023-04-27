Cwm LLC Purchases 187 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AECOM by 39.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in AECOM by 307.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 307,700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 110.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,276,000 after purchasing an additional 241,164 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 693.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after purchasing an additional 212,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 146.9% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 196,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

AECOM Stock Down 1.0 %

AECOM stock opened at $80.73 on Thursday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $92.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

