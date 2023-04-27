Cwm LLC Purchases 203 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 34.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,845,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,750,000 after purchasing an additional 468,391 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 38.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,739,000 after purchasing an additional 391,933 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $22,979,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $90.34 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.88. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.