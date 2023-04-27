Cwm LLC Purchases 31 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,663,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIO. TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.75.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $436.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $474.69 and a 200-day moving average of $439.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $572.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

