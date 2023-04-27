Cwm LLC Purchases 3,538 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 164.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,339 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Confluent by 6.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Confluent by 79.9% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Confluent by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,208,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,543,000 after purchasing an additional 500,166 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $22.82 on Thursday. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFLT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

In other Confluent news, Director Lara Caimi sold 15,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 15,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,690,484 shares of company stock valued at $44,033,743. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

