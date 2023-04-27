Cwm LLC Purchases 451 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,516 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,362 shares of company stock worth $12,106,149. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $132.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.62.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cowen downgraded Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.12.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

