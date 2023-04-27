Cwm LLC Purchases 469 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHR opened at $50.66 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average is $49.66.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

