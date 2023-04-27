Cwm LLC Purchases 928 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) by 6,186.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RFG opened at $179.12 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $158.11 and a 12 month high of $200.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.50 and a 200-day moving average of $183.91.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

