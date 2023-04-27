Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 513.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 363.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $78.41 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $99.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.35.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $271.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.98 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 23.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

