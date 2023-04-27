Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 62.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $34,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.18.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN opened at $109.45 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 2.03.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,688. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Stories

