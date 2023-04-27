Cwm LLC Raises Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 2,486.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 25,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 50,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $24.25 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

