Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of U. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 2,531,507 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,805,000 after buying an additional 1,564,719 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,879,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,888,000 after buying an additional 1,506,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,800,000 after buying an additional 1,363,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.17. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $75.69.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.25 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 66.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $2,425,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,801,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,259,184.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,328 shares of company stock worth $4,926,866 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

