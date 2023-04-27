Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOOV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 406.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,776.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $144.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.18 and a fifty-two week high of $154.82.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

