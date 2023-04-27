Cwm LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 63.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $75.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.68 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.40.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

