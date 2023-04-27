Cwm LLC Sells 1,212 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,134,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 597,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,121,000 after purchasing an additional 34,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

NYSE:JLL opened at $127.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $124.74 and a 12 month high of $227.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.95 and its 200 day moving average is $159.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.11). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.66 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.