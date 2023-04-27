Cwm LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Trimble by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $46.15 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

