Cwm LLC Sells 1,276 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.44. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $58.45 and a 1-year high of $72.64.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

