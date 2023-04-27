Cwm LLC Sells 2,177 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 404,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares during the period. Finally, Acute Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 491,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 323,568 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of UJAN stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $150.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

