Cwm LLC Sells 598 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 378.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE NET opened at $59.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average is $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 1.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $97.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $967,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $967,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,507 shares of company stock valued at $25,669,548. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.