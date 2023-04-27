Cwm LLC Sells 733 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS stock opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.38. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

