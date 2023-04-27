Cwm LLC Sells 754 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 75,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,191,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 47,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $93.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.55. The company has a market cap of $488.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $85.37 and a 52-week high of $102.85.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

