Cwm LLC Trims Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $275.57 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.99.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.17.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

