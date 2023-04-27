D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 171 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,925 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.4% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.88.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $295.37 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $299.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

