DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Update

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DBS Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DBSDY opened at $97.50 on Thursday. DBS Group has a 12-month low of $81.68 and a 12-month high of $110.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.69.

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.1981 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $0.96.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

