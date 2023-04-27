Desjardins Weighs in on Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 30.61%.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

NYSE CNI opened at $116.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.57 and a 200-day moving average of $119.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.81%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Stories

