Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.81

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.81 and last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 10725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on DCOM shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $742.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09.

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.15 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 31.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.81%.

Insider Transactions at Dime Community Bancshares

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 52,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $1,635,532.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,185.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 113,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,485,669 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 190.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

