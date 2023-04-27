Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 609,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,751,000 after purchasing an additional 54,275 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,020,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. WorthPointe LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 51,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $42.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

