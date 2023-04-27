DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.26

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 1195665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DISH. Citigroup lowered their target price on DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. DISH Network’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,177,360.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,877,000 in the last 90 days. 55.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in DISH Network by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in DISH Network by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in DISH Network by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

