DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Stock Position Lessened by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 7.27%.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

