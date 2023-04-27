DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Position Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 31,643 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,277,392.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 786,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,911,683.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,745,520 shares of company stock valued at $33,643,171 in the last 90 days. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Argus upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Mkm cut shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

See Also

