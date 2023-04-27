Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,050 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,696 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.2% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,229 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 441.7% during the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 7,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 3,229 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.88.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Up 7.2 %

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $295.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.70 and its 200-day moving average is $252.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $299.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

