DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 178,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DXC opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.45.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

