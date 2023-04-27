Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.75

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.75 and traded as low as C$6.92. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$7.13, with a volume of 382,148 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

