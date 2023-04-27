Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $302.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $289.10.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 25.7 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $163.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.54. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 80.12% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

