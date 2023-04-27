EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.71

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 54902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

EQRx Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.59.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About EQRx

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQRX. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in EQRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EQRx by 804.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in EQRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in EQRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

Featured Articles

