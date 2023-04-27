Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,820 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 226.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.52 and a 1 year high of $51.62.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

