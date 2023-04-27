First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.35

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 8938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBMS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

First Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $721.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancshares

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $56.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in First Bancshares by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Bancshares by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Bancshares by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Bancshares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after acquiring an additional 86,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

