First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.27

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.27 and last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 60142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $219.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.39 million. Analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Harrison acquired 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $507,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,202.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in First Hawaiian by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.