First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 109,087 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.92. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.