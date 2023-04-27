Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $118.38 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,440. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

