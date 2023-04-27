Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Stephens

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $154.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.25.

FISV stock opened at $118.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.22. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,440. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

